Dawson at Marlin
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Legion Stadium
Records: Dawson is 3-5, 2-1 in District 8-2A DI. Marlin is 5-3, 2-1.
Players to Watch: Dawson: OL/DL Christian Hoover, K/DL Reagan Coston, RB/LB Micah McCall, WR/CB Jordan McAdams. Marlin: QB/DB Desmond Woodson, RB/LB Ty Harris, WR/LB Derion Gullette, RB/LB Tyraun Bell .
Update: Both teams come into the season’s penultimate game tied in a three-way tie for second place with Cayuga in District 8-2A DI. Dawson has arguably the tougher schedule over the final two weeks with district leader Italy next week.
Last season, Dawson ran all over the Bulldogs, 55-0, but this seems to be a different Marlin team in 2021. With one more win this season, Marlin will have equaled their win total (6) of the past three campaigns combined. Last week, a short-handed Dawson team lost a heartbreaker at Cayuga. Despite all the injuries, Dawson rallied with two touchdown passes from Cade Onstott to Hastin Easley and a scoring run from Onstott to take a fourth-quarter lead, 20-19, but allowed a short touchdown run by the Wildcats in the final seconds to lose, 27-20.
Onstott has rushed for more than 300 yards in the past two weeks and now has 3 touchdown runs. Easley is approaching 20 catches on the season and should see his production increase over the next two-plus games. Payton McCormack, Hunter Boatright, and Onstott still lead the Dawson defense, with each averaging more than 10 stops per game. After opening district play with a last-second loss to Italy, Marlin has won the last two weeks by a combined score of 87-7.
For Marlin, junior quarterback Desmond Woodson is having an impressive season, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,944 yards and 17 touchdowns. His top two targets are Derion Gullette (36-938, 8 TDs) and Trajon Butler (36-712, 8 TDs). The Marlin defense is led by freshman linebacker Tyraun Bell, who averages more than 15 tackles per game, and Zha’Mauryon Lofton (5 interceptions).
— Jim Pitts
