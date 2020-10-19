Marlin at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
RECORDS: Marlin is 3-2, 2-0 in District 8-2A DI. Dawson is 5-3, 2-1.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Marlin: RB/DB Charleston Lee, WR/DB Donavan Blakes, OL/DL Isaac Kelly, QB/DB Braylon Fisher. Dawson: RB/DB Da’Mariyea Hamilton, OL/LB Seth Springer, OL/DL Josh Encinia, OL/DL Ely Lachney.
LAST WEEK: Dawson stayed on track for a probable playoff berth and a possible district championship with a 23-0 win over the Cayuga Wildcats. Ja’Mariyea Hamilton led the way with 177 yards and a touchdown rushing, while Da’Mariyea Hamilton added 97 yards on the ground. Isaiah Johnson also scored a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions to go along with his two interceptions on defense. Overall, the Bulldogs ran over the Wildcats with more than 300 yards on the ground. But the star of the night was the Dawson defense. The Bulldogs held Cayuga to only 71 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers while never letting the Wildcats within 31 yards of the end zone.
UPDATE: Despite opening loop play with a loss to Kerens, Dawson still controls its own fate in the race for the top seed in District 8-2A DI. But, with just two games remaining, the schedule gets remarkably tougher for the Bulldogs. After playing undefeated Marlin this week, Dawson will travel to the other undefeated district team and district favorite, Italy. If Dawson can close out the regular season unscathed, the Bulldogs will hold all the tiebreakers and claim the top seed. On the flip side, if the Bulldogs drop both games, they could potentially fall as far as the #4 seed and a possible first round playoff matchup with currently undefeated and state-ranked Crawford. But it’s these types of games that Dawson has been preparing for by playing a tough non-district schedule. Broadway may be still dark, but Dawson’s version of Hamilton(s) has gotten rave reviews and remains a hot ticket in the Golden Circle. The brother duo has headlined the Dawson run game for more than 650 yards and 7 touchdowns combined in the last two weeks. Da’Mariyea Hamilton, after his monster game two weeks ago against Axtell, was awarded the “Built Ford Tough Player of the Week” honor in 2A last week. After falling to 1-2, Marlin took a three-week hiatus from games due to COVID-19 concerns and an open week. Since getting back on the field just in time to start District 8-2A DI play, Marlin is 2-0 with wins over Cayuga and Kerens.
— Jim Pitts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.