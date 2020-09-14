Dawson at Bremond
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Tiger Stadium
RECORDS: Dawson is 2-1. Bremond is 2-1.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dawson: OL/LB Levi Elkins, RB/DB T.J. Watkins, OL/DL Hunter Boatright, OL/DL/K Jose Alcantara. Bremond: QB/DB Seth Kasowski, OL/DL Riley Slafka, WR/LB Hunter Wilganowski, RB/DL David Williams.
LAST WEEK: Dawson played its second “Battle of the Bulldogs” in three weeks, and this time the black-and-gold clad Bulldogs won, routing Wortham, 41-0, last week in Wortham. Dawson wasted no time, scoring on the second play from scrimmage when Ja’Mariyea Hamilton raced 69 yards down the left sideline to open the scoring for Dawson. Hamilton, despite only carrying the ball six times, finished the night with game-high 93 yards. On the ensuing Wortham possession, after a bad snap to the punter, Dawson would take over at the Wortham 3-yard line and scored two plays later on a short run by Cade Onstott. Dawson would increase the lead at halftime with two more touchdowns in the second quarter on runs by T.J. Watkins and Da’Mariyea Hamilton. It was the first of two touchdowns for Hamilton. Bodey Martinez put the game away in the second half with 41-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
UPDATE: The Dawson defense comes into this week’s game after an impressive performance in shutting out Wortham. Dawson, led by Levi Elkins (14 tackles, 2 sacks) and Bodey Martinez (10 tackles, 1 touchdown) held Wortham to a paltry 1.6 yards per rush on 36 attempts. Payton McCormack has six tackles for losses and averages seven tackles per game. Offensively, Dawson likes to run the ball with the Hamilton brothers, Ja’Mariyea and Da’Mariyea, leading the way. But the Bulldog aerial attack keeps improving, setting up a touchdown with a 47-yard pass from Cade Onstott to Martinez against Wortham. Much like Dawson, Bremond enters the Week 4 match-up with a 2-1 record and winners of two-in-a-row after an opening week loss. The Tigers were surprised by Normangee, 29-14, but have rebounded with easy wins over Milano and Axtell. Dawson and Bremond were in the same district in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Tigers would win both games, 47-13 and 41-14, during Bremond’s dominance of 2A Division I. Bremond won three consecutive state titles from 2014 to 2016, while putting together a 47-game win streak. Both Dawson and Bremond had a deep run in the 2A Division II playoffs last season, finishing in the third round and quarterfinals, respectively. On offense, Dawson needs to contain quarterback Seth Kasowski (296 passing, 54.5% completion rate) and running back Jaray Bledsoe (335 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns).
