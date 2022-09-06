Dawson at Axtell
7 p.m. Thursday
At Ellison Field
Records: Dawson is 2-0; Axtell is 1-0.
Players to watch: Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, LB Peyton McCormack, WR Hastin Easley, WR Isaac Johnson; Axtell: QB Kelby Hollingsworth, RB Tyson Michel, RB Coldyn Horn, LB Jordan Davis.
Update: It's a Thursday night special, but what really makes this non-district game special is the reunion between Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson, who has won more than 250 games, and Axtell's new coach Craig Horn. Yes, that Craig Horn, the Hubbard native who played quarterback for Thompson years ago at Hubbard before going on to coach at Hubbard, where he turned the program upside down, Tenaha, where he played for the state title, and Italy, where he met Thompson last year on the field. Horn and his district champ Gladiators won that Mentor-Student showdown.
Horn now takes over at Axtell, where they had won four games over the last three years. Horn won this season's opener 40-21 over Moody to set the tone for a winning season. Thompson has Dawson flying high this season, literally, with high hopes and a new offense that throws the football.
Boatright, a freshman sensation, is coming off a 377-yard, six touchdown night. That's right, Boatright completed 20-of-35 passes in a last week's 40-14 victory over Leon, and threw for more yards and more touchdowns in one game than the Dawson offense threw for in recent years when the Dawgs ran the ball and ran the ball and ran the ball. The Freshman has completed more than 70 percent of his passes for almost 600 yards (581) in two games. Hastin Easley had seven receptions for 187 yards last week, and has 11 receptions for 243 yards in two games. Isaac Johnson, who has caught five TD passes in two games, made seven receptions for 106 yards in the 46-35 opening night win over Rio Vista.
Dawson's Peyton McCormack-led defense shut Leon down last week, holding the powerful Cougars to 14 points.
