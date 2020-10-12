Cayuga at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
RECORDS: Cayuga 1-4, 0-1 in District 8-2A DI. Dawson is 4-3, 1-1.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Cayuga: QB/LB Logan Vaughan, RB/DL Daniel Nino, OL/LB Toby Murray, OL/DL B. J. Scruggs. Dawson: WR/DL Zane Monger, OL/LB Levi Elkins, WR/DB Dillon Easley, OL/DL Steven Partain.
LAST WEEK: Dawson returned to the win column, and, in the process, picked up its first district win, 43-14, over the winless Axtell Longhorns. Bulldog senior running back Da’Mariyea Hamilton had a game to remember with 301 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns, including 5 scores of more than 40 yards. After a couple of fumbles kept Axtell in the game early, Dawson was able to hold onto the ball and put the game away in the second and third quarters. The Bulldogs outscored Axtell, 28-14, during the middle two periods. Dawson finished the night with 500 yards rushing, aided by T.J. Watkins (86 yards) and Ja’Mariyea Hamilton (83 yards). Defensively, Dawson was able to hold the Longhorns to only 180 yards of total offense and forced 3 turnovers.
UPDATE: Dawson enters the stretch run of the season with upcoming games against the only two undefeated teams in District 8-2A DI, Marlin and Italy. Da’Mariyea Hamilton has now rushed for over 600 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season while averaging more than 12 yards per carry. Ja’Mariyea Hamilton has put up impressive numbers as well with 506 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns. Dawson and Cayuga will be facing off for the first time since the two schools were district-mates back in 2004 and 2005. The two teams split those two games with each team winning at home. Cayuga handled the visiting Bulldogs, 32-14, in ’04, while Dawson returned the favor, 32-12, the following year. Cayuga will be playing only its second game in almost a month due to a two-week suspension of athletics due to COVID-19. Last week the Wildcats returned to the field and opened district play with a 28-0 loss to Marlin. Cayuga began the season with a big win over Mount Enterprise, 38-12, but has since dropped four straight games. One of those losses was to Wortham, 28-24. A week earlier, Dawson handled Wortham with ease, 41-0. The Wildcats will be making their second journey west into Navarro County after dropping a close game at Mildred, 18-16, back in Week 2.
