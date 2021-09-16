Bremond at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Bremond is 0-3, Dawson is 0-3.
Players to Watch: Bremond: QB/DB Braylen Wortham, QB/DL David Williams, OL/DL Miles Minor, WR/DB Logan Burnett. Dawson: RB/LB DeMarcus Jackson, WR/DB Elijah Allen, RB/LB Micah McCall, K/DL Reagan Coston.
Update: It is surprising that two teams that have gone a combined 36-14 over the past two seasons are coming into this week’s match-up without a win for either team. Dawson fell at home to rival Wortham, 42-30, in a game that featured 36 penalties. With an astonishing 19 stops, Payton McCormack led a trio of Bulldogs with 10 or more tackles, joining Hunter Boatright (12) and Hastin Easley (10). Isaac Johnson had a big night leading the Dawson offense, catching 2 touchdown passes, while running for another as an emergency quarterback. Johnson finished with 122 yards receiving, 31 yards rushing, and another 31 yards passing. For the season, Johnson is averaging 30 yards per catch, while Easley leads the Bulldogs with 9 receptions. Bremond lost at Milano, 34-24, for their third consecutive loss by double-digits. It was just five seasons ago that the Tigers won their third consecutive state title and had a 49-game winning streak. The trip to Dawson is the middle game of three consecutive road games for the Tigers. Bremond enters this week averaging a respectable 21 points per game on offense but have been giving up almost 40 points each week. QB Braylen Wortham leads the team in rushing with 140 yards and two touchdowns per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.