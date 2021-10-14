Axtell at Dawson
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Axtell is 2-4, 0-1 in District 8-2A DI. Dawson is 2-4, 1-0.
Players to Watch: Axtell: RB/LB Jayme Wooley, OL/DL Luke Leathers, QB/DB Cameron Campos, RB/DB Jordan Davis. Dawson: RB/LB Payton McCormack, OL/DL Eddie Guerra, OL/LB Antony Robinson, OL/LB Bryce Bode.
Update: Dawson returns home after a couple of games on the road with a 2-game winning streak after beating Kerens, 28-7, to open loop play. Axtell began district play with a surprising 39-28 loss at home to previously winless Cayuga.
Last season, Dawson routed the Longhorns, 43-14, to jump-start a three-game winning streak that propelled the Bulldogs into the playoffs. Dawson will be looking for a similar result as a second district win would put the Bulldogs solidly into a playoff position.
Dawson got a big game from quarterback Isaiah Johnson last week, finishing the night with 163 yards rushing and 154 yards passing. Junior Cade Onstott continued his impersonation of the football version of a Swiss Army knife with two touchdowns rushing, two receptions, a completed pass, and eight tackles against Kerens.
The Bulldog defense held Kerens to 15 yards rushing on 29 carries and 60 yards total. Subtract the one scoring drive by Kerens, and the Bobcats had a total of -2 yards of total offense the rest of the game. Another big game from the defense would help the Bulldogs as Axtell has scored 98 points over the past two games, including 70 against Meridian. Against Cayuga, Axtell fell behind early, and trailed at halftime, 36-6, before rallying in the second half. The Longhorns gave up 457 yards rushing to Cayuga.
