Dawson at Axtell
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ellison Field
RECORDS: Dawson is 3-3, 0-1 in District 8-2A DI. Axtell is 0-4, 0-0.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dawson: RB/DB Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, TE/LB Bodey Martinez, WR/DB Kyle Motter, OL/DL Cameron Spain. Axtell: QB/DB Koby Hollingsworth, RB/LB Jayme Wooley, OL/DL Justin McVay, OL/DL Landon Klein.
LAST WEEK: The Bulldogs were surprised by an up-and-coming Kerens team, 21-13, to open District 8-2A DI play. Dawson piled up the yardage, including more than 300 yards on the ground. But four turnovers and the inability to convert key downs hampered the Bulldogs, beginning with giving up a defensive touchdown on a fumble return in the first quarter. Dawson, to its credit, held Kerens to only 173 yards of total offense, of which 66 yards came on one play. On offense, the Bulldogs got touchdowns from Da’Mariyea Hamilton, set-up by an 81-yard run by Isaiah Johnson, and freshman Colby Springer. Both Hamilton and Johnson would finish the night with a game-high 77 yards rushing.
UPDATE: Dawson, looking every bit of a district title contender during a rugged non-district schedule, finds itself in somewhat of a must-win game against the winless Longhorns. Knowing that two early losses could force a team to fight just for a playoff berth, the Bulldogs do not want to start off district play in an 0-2 hole. The two teams have split their last two meetings, with Dawson winning last year, 36-14, to open the 2019 season. Axtell opened the 2018 season beating Dawson, 50-12. The Hamilton brothers, Da’Mariyea and Ja’Mariyea, have combined for more than 860 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in six games this season to lead the powerful Dawson run game. Axtell comes into the game averaging just over one touchdown per game, while being shut out twice. Defensively, the Longhorns are giving up more than 50 points per game, with the fewest points allowed was 32 in Week 1. Against Bremond, junior RB Jayme Wooley did rush for 169 yards on just 10 carries with three touchdowns.
