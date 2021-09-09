Wortham at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Wortham is 1-1, Dawson is 0-2.
Players to Watch: Wortham: RB/DB Tanner Bean, OL/DL Jason Evans, QB/DB Ryken Lewis, TE/DL Cash Perez. Dawson: WR/DB Isaac Johnson, OL/DL Beau Woodall, OL/DL Samuel Gonzalez, RB/DB Cade Onstott..
Update: Both teams are looking to rebound from tough losses last week, ironically, both to teams nicknamed “Cougars”. Dawson came up just short to Leon, 22-20, while Wortham lost to Rosebud-Lott, 41-8. Last season, in Wortham, Dawson throttled the Bulldogs, 41-0, holding Wortham to less than 150 yards of total offense. Dawson, after two long road trips to open the season, welcomes the chance to stay at home for the first time. In the first two games, both losses, Dawson has played well enough to win, but turnovers, untimely penalties, and unfortunate injuries has doomed the Bulldogs in each game. In last week’s close loss at Leon, Dawson’s Isaiah Johnson had a trifecta of scores – throwing for a touchdown, catching a touchdown pass, and returning an interception for a touchdown. Johnson missed last year’s game with Wortham due to an injury. Hastin Easley has been an early surprise in the Dawson passing game, leading the team with 6 catches in the first 2 games. Defensively, Dawson has been led by Cade Onstott, with 25 tackles, and Micah McCall, with 15 tackles. Peyton McCormack, the leader of the Dawson defense, had 12 tackles in Week 1, but missed last week’s game. Senior Hunter Boatright has 12 tackles and an interception. Wortham RB Tanner Bean, who averaged 168 rushing yards per game last season, was held by Dawson to only 80 yards in last year’s match-up. Bean opened 2021 with 192 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Itasca. As a team, Wortham rushed for almost 400 yards and 5 touchdowns on only 27 carries against the Wampus Cats. Last week against Rosebud-Lott, Wortham gave up more than 340 yards passing and over 200 yards rushing in a 41-8 loss. In Week 1, linebackers Preston Sterling and freshman Jesse Saldana led Wortham with 8 tackles each, while Sterling also added an interception.
