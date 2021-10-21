Dawson at Cayuga
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Scarborough Stadium
Records: Dawson is 3-4, 2-0 in District 8-2A DI. Cayuga is 1-6, 1-1.
Players to Watch: Dawson: OL/DL Beau Woodall, OL/DL Samuel Gonzalez, WR/DB Elijah Allen, OL/DL Hunter Boatright. Cayuga: QB/DB Chase Hearrell, RB/DL Khristian Roberts, OL/DL Jacob Ingram, RB/LB Austin Henry.
Update: The Dawson Bulldogs go back on the road after an impressive 56-34 win at home over Axtell last week. The win put the Bulldogs in great playoff position and firmly in a top-three spot in District 8-2A DI. Dawson travels over to Anderson County to take on the Wildcats, looking to keep pace with district co-leader Italy.
A win by Dawson would set-up two huge games for the Bulldogs to close out the regular season. Cayuga, after beating Axtell two weeks ago, 39-28, to snap a five-game losing streak, was routed last week by Marlin, 40-7. The Wildcats, by virtue of their win over Axtell, are in firm control of the final playoff spot.
Last week, Dawson ran all over Axtell, finishing the night with 473 yards and 5 touchdowns rushing. The backfield duo of Isaiah Johnson and Cade Onstott both finished the night over 200 yards, with 271 yards and 206 yards, respectively. Johnson added 4 touchdowns on the ground while adding 3 more scores through the air. Two of those touchdown passes went to brother Isaac Johnson, who finished with 3 catches and 49 yards. The Dawson defense forced 3 turnovers against the Longhorns. The Wildcats have rushed for more than 1,600 yards so far this season, with 5 players having more than 200 yards each. Senior Khristian Roberts leads the way with 391 yards, followed closely by freshman Shiloh Peckham at 364 yards. Last season, Dawson blanked Cayuga, 23-0, at Ed Mitchell Field.
— Jim Pitts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.