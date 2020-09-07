Dawson at Wortham
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Field
RECORDS: Dawson is 1-1. Wortham is 1-1.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dawson: WR/DB Dillon Easley, OL/DL Josh Encinia, OL/DL Steven Partain. Wortham: WR/DB Lane McDaniel, WR/DB Cade McCoslin, QB/DB Ryken Lewis, OL/DL Jake McClellan.
LAST WEEK: Dawson got its first win of the season and evened its record at 1-1 in the process. The Bulldogs, after falling behind early, rallied and blasted the Leon Cougars, 55-34, in a game moved to Centerville due to wet conditions.
After Leon took an 18-7 lead after the first quarter, the Dawson offense exploded for the first time this year, scoring 35 consecutive points to take a 42-18 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs used a dominating ground attack, led by Da’Mariyea Hamilton and Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, and a timely passing game to completely overwhelm Leon in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.
Despite all the offense, it was a defensive stop by the Bulldogs that changed the game. Body Martinez tackled Leon’s Tyson Cornett just short of the first down marker forcing the Cougar offense off the field without a score for the first time of the game. Dawson responded with a 75- yard scoring drive, ending with a Ja’Mariyea Hamilton touchdown midway through the second quarter, to cut the Leon lead to three points, 18-15.
Dawson would take the lead for good late in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Isaiah Johnson to T.J. Watkins with just 24 seconds left in the half. Two plays earlier, the score was set up by a big fourth down conversion on a pass from Johnson to Martinez. With the score, Dawson would take a 21-18 lead into halftime.
The Bulldog defense, led by Martinez and Payton McCormack, continued to dominate Leon, allowing the offense to add two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Martinez finished the night with 13 tackles, including two for losses, while McCormack added 8 tackles with three for losses.
Ja’Mariyea Hamilton would add three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to complete the blowout.
UPDATE: Despite being moved out of the same district during realignment, Dawson and Wortham continue their annual rivalry game with a non-district game in 2020. Dawson won last year, 28-12, at home in the regular season finale to decide the second seed in District 11-2A DII. While the stakes won’t be as high in 2020, this is still a rivalry game between the two sets of Bulldogs. In the last 10 meetings between these two schools, the games are evenly split with five wins each. This year, the game moves back to Wortham and historic Bulldog Field, which dates to 1932 and the WPA era. Wortham comes into the 2020 game after splitting their first two games. Wortham blasted Itasca, 34-6, behind sophomore Tanner Bean’s 256 yards rushing on just 13 carries, to open the season. In week 2, Wortham fell to Rosebud-Lott, 32-13. Dawson will look to slow Bean with a defense led by Martinez (25 tackles), McCormack (17 tackles), and Levi Elkins (13 tackles). On offense, Dawson will look to continue its dominating play of week 2 against a Wortham defense that gave up more than 400 yards of total offense, including 205 yards and three touchdowns rushing, to Rosebud-Lott last week.
—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.