Rio Vista at Dawson
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Rio Vista was 3-6 in 2021; Dawson went 3-7 but reached the playoffs.
Top Players: Rio Vista: QB Taylor Pritchett, WR/DB Drew Coleman, DL Wesley Hudson, OL Nick Holt. Dawson: LB Payton McCormack, RB/WR/QB/DB/Athlete Cade Onstott, WR/DB Isaac Johnson, WR Hastin Easley, QB Brandt Boatright, OL Beau Woodall, OL Bryce Bode.
Update: Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson enters his 34th season with 251 victories, looking for more success and looking to do it in the air. Dawson has been a run, run, run team in recent years but Thompson wants to air it out with a young quarterback (Boatright was in eighth grade three months ago) a talented kid from a football family who grew up a lot this summer when he led the Bulldogs to the 7-on-7 state tournament for the first time in the program's history. Thompson has won on the ground and in the air in the past, including at Garrison, where San Francisco Giant first baseman Brandon Belt was his quarterback.
The Bulldogs open at home, where the Dawson faithful will no doubt give a lot of support to their young quarterback. These fans supported the Bulldogs years ago when the program went through a four-year losing streak, and they will support Boatright, whose older brother, Hunter, was a fan favorite.
If the name Rio Vista sounds familiar to Golden Circle fans it's because the Eagles played in the same Class 3A district with Mildred, Blooming Grove and Rice before dropping down to 2A (7-2A DI) a few years ago.
The Eagles, who return 10 starters on each side of the ball, will put the ball in the air with QB Pritchett, who threw for 1,584 yards and 18 TDs last season. Coleman is their top receiver and we might end up with a shoot-out to open the season at Dawson.
Boatright has weapons, especially in Isaac Johnson and Hastin Easley, two of the top receivers in the Golden Circle, not to mention Onstott who does it all at Dawson. The Dawgs also have Payton McCormack, a dynamic linebacker who will lead the defense.
Thompson's kids made the playoffs a year ago with a three-game winning streak in district, but you can bet the 2022 Bulldogs will win more games in Thompson's second season. They have a stiff test to open the season, and it could be a wild one with footballs flying all over Ed Mitchell Field.
If you're going to the game be sure to look up -- Thompson and his Bulldogs plan on looking up to a big season ...
