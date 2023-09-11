Cen-Tex at Frost
7:30 pm
At Joe Parum, Jr. FieldCen-Tex
Records: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 2-1. Cen-Tex is 0-2.
Players To Watch: Cen-Tex: QB Joshua Dugger, WR Montana Caldwell, WR Thomas Peirce, LB Micah Westerfeld. Frost: DT Jordan Anderson, DT Roberto Cabrera, RB/LB Cooper Curl, OL Jordan Mathis, LB Luke Stroder.
Update: Cen-Tex Sports Association (CTSA) is a team of Christian home-school athletes from the Waco area. The Outlaws opened the season with a 48-0 loss to Pantego Christian. Last week they lost to another home-school organization, Northside Lions Sport Association, 56-6.
Last year, Frost beat Cen-Tex 52-0. In that game, QB Edwin Alvarado threw for two touchdowns including a 28-yarder to WR Brady Martin. Last week in Frost’s 44-12 loss to Itasca, those two Polar Bears collaborated for five completions for 80 yards. Three Martin catches converted third downs and kept drives alive.
Jordan Anderson, a freshman, continuously revs his motor to penetrate the line and get a sack. So far this season, he has two sacks. Fellow defensive lineman Mason Crawford has seven pressures, two sacks, and nineteen tackles.
Frost linebackers Luke Stroder, Cooper Curl, Brady Martin, and Wyatt Dyer have been active all over the field this season. Stroder has recovered a fumble, broke up a pass, and made eight tackles. Curl, who returned a fumble 22 yards for touchdown last year against the Outlaws, has racked up 25 tackles, 2 sacks, and recovered a fumble. Martin has five tackles for loss and a 60-yard interception return touchdown. Dyer has recorded 20 tackles including five for loss.
To have a successful Homecoming victory against the Outlaws, Coach Phillip Gibson believes the Polar Bears must start fast, be physical and be consistent.
