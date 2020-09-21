Evadale v. Frost
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett
Records: Dist. 12-2A DII Evadale is 1-2. Dist. 10-2A DII Frost is 1-2.
Players To Watch: Evadale: RB/LB Anthony Barnes, WR/DB Tom Boles, RB/LB Tyler Ferguson, OL/DT Jacob Moore. Frost: QB/WR/DB Korben Bowling, OL/DL Ruben De Los Santos, OL/DL Brody Jones, OL/DL Joseph Pierson.
Last Week: Evadale lost to Cushing 44-0. The Rebels opened the season with a 41-6 loss to Warren, and they beat Lumberton JV 26-12 earlier this month.
Update: Evadale, home to a WestRock paper mill, is 27 miles north of Beaumont. Traveling by TX 22, I-45, and US 287, it is 246 miles from Frost – a four-hour drive! So, the two teams will meet in Crockett – only a two-hour drive for both teams. Of course, those measurements are based on normal vehicle speed and not “Yellow Dog” (school bus) pace.
Evadale's Jacob Moore (6’2, 290) was an All-District 1st Team member at DT and OL last year. He will be counted on to make holes for Anthony Barnes and Tyler Ferguson to exploit. Ferguson was an All-District 1st Team RB last year. In their win, Tom Boles scored on a kickoff return.
Frost lost to Evadale in a 2018 Bi-District playoff game played in Nacogdoches 36-15. The Rebels pounded Frost that night by rushing 41 times for 350 yards and 5 touchdowns. Only 5 current Polar Bears suited up for that game including Tito Manrriquez. He started at RB and ran for 82 yards and touchdown, pulled in a 54-yard touchdown reception, caught a 2-point conversion, and made 6 tackles.
Manrriquez will need to continue putting up his all-around numbers to help lead the Bears to victory. Last week in Frost’s 28-10 win over Texas Wind, he had 164 yards rushing on 18 carries, two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown, 13 tackles, 41 kickoff return yards, and was 4/4 on PAT kicks.
In last week’s win, Bowling was smooth and efficient operating most offensive plays at QB. He was 6 of 6 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, and he gained 43 yards on 3 carries for two touchdowns.
The Polar Bears defense made key stops in last week’s game. Levi Fuller grabbed a 25-yard interception return touchdown. Joseph Pierson made 7 tackles including a sack. His fellow DT, Brody Jones, recovered a fumble and pulled down 10 tackles including a sack. Meanwhile, DE Landon Rudy had six tackles, CB Cole Watson recovered a fumble, and Rueben De Los Santos – playing in his first game since that 2018 Evadale playoff game – had three tackles and key OL blocks
