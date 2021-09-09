Granger at Frost
7:30 pm
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Dist. 13-2A Div. II Granger is 1-0. Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 1-1
Players To Watch: Granger: QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Luis Reyna. Frost: OL/DT Gustavo Ibarra, LB/ST Conner Hammonds, WR Brady Martin, TE/WR Hunter Perry.
Update: Granger is off to a 1-0 start after winning at Axtell in the opener 46-21. The Lions' game against Rio Vista last week was cancelled. In the Lions victory, QB Johnny Ryder completed 78% of his passes for three touchdowns with one interception in the opener. He also scored on a 23-yard touchdown run. Last year, Ryder passed for 1,437 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Lions finished last year as Area Finalist with an overall record of 8-3. One of those victories was a 39-13 victory against Frost. The Polar Bears had only 12 players suited up for the game, but DT Joseph Pierson helped block a PAT. Frost has played Granger the previous three seasons and lost each contest.
Frost defeated Meridian 50-42 last week. Freshman LB Mario Porter had 9 tackles, freshman QB Moses Rangel completed 7 of 11 passes for 106 yards and had 9 tackles, and senior Levi Fuller had 8 tackles including 3 tackles for loss and caused and recovered a fumble.
Meanwhile, senior John Hendricks gained 358 yards on 26 carries and scored seven touchdowns. The Polar Bears hope their victory will carry momentum into this game – It's Homecoming.
