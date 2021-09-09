Frost's John Hendricks

Frost's John Hendricks rushed for 358 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Polar Bears past Meridian 50-42 last week. The Polar Bears face a huge test Friday when Granger arrives for Homecoming.

Granger at Frost

7:30 pm

At Joe Parum, Jr. Field

 Records: Dist. 13-2A Div. II Granger is 1-0.  Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 1-1

 Players To Watch: Granger:  QB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Luis Reyna.  Frost:  OL/DT Gustavo Ibarra, LB/ST Conner Hammonds, WR Brady Martin, TE/WR Hunter Perry.

 Update:  Granger is off to a 1-0 start after winning at Axtell in the opener 46-21.  The Lions' game against Rio Vista last week was cancelled.  In the Lions victory, QB Johnny Ryder completed 78% of his passes for three touchdowns with one interception in the opener.  He also scored on a 23-yard touchdown run. Last year, Ryder passed for 1,437 yards and 25 touchdowns.

 The Lions finished last year as Area Finalist with an overall record of 8-3.  One of those victories was a 39-13 victory against Frost. The Polar Bears had only 12 players suited up for the game, but DT Joseph Pierson helped block a PAT.  Frost has played Granger the previous three seasons and lost each contest.

 Frost defeated Meridian 50-42 last week.  Freshman LB Mario Porter had 9 tackles, freshman QB Moses Rangel completed 7 of 11 passes for 106 yards and had 9 tackles, and senior Levi Fuller had 8 tackles including 3 tackles for loss and caused and recovered a fumble. 

Meanwhile, senior John Hendricks gained 358 yards on 26 carries and scored seven touchdowns.  The Polar Bears hope their victory will carry momentum into this game – It's Homecoming.

