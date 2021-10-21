Frost at Mart
7:00 pm
At Mart ISD Athletic Complex
Records: Frost is 2-5, 0-2 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Mart is 7-0, 2-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Frost: C Wesley Christensen, OL/DT/K Francisco Hernandez, WR/LB Brady Martin, QB/LB/P Hunter Perry. Mart: RB/LB Klyderion Campbell, WR De’montrel Medlock, RB/WR/LB Dominic Medlock, QB Trey Powell.
Update: Frost lost last week to Wortham 63-0. While the Polar Bears lost their third straight game, their defense continued to get take-aways. Linebacker Cooper Curl forced a fumble recovered by linebacker Conner Hammonds and cornerback Levi Fuller also recovered a fumble. The Polar Bears have made 5 interceptions and recovered eight fumbles this season.
Mart, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Div. II, rolled past Bremond 52-6 last week. The Panthers are averaging 45 points a game. Quarterback Trey Powell has completed 63.6% of his passes for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns. Five receivers have ten or more catches led by De’montrel Medock with 15 receptions for 343 yards and 5 touchdowns.
After losing to Windthorst 22-21 in last year’s state championship game, Mart coach Kevin Hoffman started the season focusing the Panthers on their defense. With a goal to win their ninth state championship and fourth in five years, Mart is allowing only 6 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.