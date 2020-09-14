Texas Wind at Frost
7:30 pm Friday,
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Texas Wind is 1-2. Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 0-2.
Players To Watch: Texas Wind: WR/LB AJ Crabtree, OL/LB Caden Crabtree, RB/LB Jeremy Sessions, C/DE Braeden Skains. Frost: OL/DL Wesley Christensen, RB/LB Ramon Manrriquez, OL/DL Jayden Rowe, WR/CB Cole Watson.
Last Week: Texas Wind lost to Rosebud-Lott 60-0. Two weeks ago, they slammed Cross Roads 39-0. Hico beat them in their season-opener 33-6. Frost lost to Granger 39-13.
Update: Texas Wind is a team consisting of homeschool students and players from private schools without football programs in the Waco area. They play several 2A teams in non-conference play. In a conference consisting of other homeschool student programs, they will play Fort Worth Atlas Home, Nike Dallas FC, and Das CHE from Cedar Hill. Texas Wind won the 2017 State Championship among homeschool teams.
Frost beat Texas Wind back in 2016 on Homecoming 67-0. In that game, QB Kobe Hailey ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns on 9 carries, and he passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 6 of 7 passing. LB Jose Vargas had a pick-six, and the defense scored a safety.
Polar Bears OL/DL line coach Travis Kaddatz is a Frost alum who once coached Texas Wind. His son, Carson, is a former Texas Wind LB who now plays for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Polar Bears had 12 suited up for a long road game at Granger last week. Perhaps short-handed, but not short on grit. The Bears evened the score 7-7 midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Ramon Manrriquez. Manrriquez ran for 141 yards on 24 carries. In the third quarter, a fumbled snap and a blocked punt enabled Granger to score two touchdowns to push their lead.
Frost’s other touchdown came when QB Eli Rios hit WR Korben Bowling for a 43-yard touchdown on a go-pattern down the right sideline. Cole Watson supplied some other Frost highlights. He intercepted a pass to squelch a Granger drive deep in Frost territory. Later, Bowling took a reverse handoff and fired a pass to Watson. Watson with a defender draped on his left shoulder somehow grabbed the ball with his right hand for a 34-yard gain.
Though Jayden Rowe is a freshman and Wesley Christensen is a sophomore, they are expected to create holes, creases, or hold up a rush to provide Rios adequate time to scan for his receivers or allow Manrriquez to maneuver looking for daylight and yard-markers to zip past.
