Itasca at Frost
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Dist. 7-2A Div.I Itasca is 2-0. Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 0-2.
Players To Watch: Itasca: QB/DB Buddy Jackson, WR/DB Brennan Lightsey, WR/DB Gavin Sewell, OT/DE Braylon Stafford. Frost: WR/LB Kevin Lord, WR/LB Brady Martin, WR/DB Edwin Alvarado, TE/LB Jacen Stanford.
Update: Rickey Torres, the Wampus Cats’ new head coach, is off to a great start trying to turn Itasca’s gridiron fortunes around. The Wampus Cats have not been to the playoffs since 2009. Over the past 12 seasons, they have had seven one-win seasons.
Torres’ new regime beat Itasca’s former coach who became Meridian’s leader and started the season with a win at home, 58-0.
In the game, QB Buddy Jackson threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns. He also gained 65 yards rushing. Gavin Sewell (5’10, 155) and Brennan Lightsey (6’1, 195) each caught touchdown passes.
Last week, Itasca went on the road to upend Hubbard 28-20.
Frost is 5-3 all-time against Itasca. The Wampus Cats won their last meeting 46-18 in 2019.
The Polar Bears hope to move past last week’s 52-0 loss at Honey Grove.
Kevin Lord recorded one of three sacks by the Frost defense in the game. Jacen Stanford also recorded a sack and led the defense with a tackle stopping a Honey Grove fourth down conversion attempt. Offensively, Stanford bulldozed his way for 24 yards on five carries.
Mario Porter and Gabriel Martinez also put pressure on Honey Grove’s passing game. Porter recorded 10 tackles, and Martinez added nine tackles and two quarterback pressures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.