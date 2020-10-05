Frost at Wortham
7:00 pm
At Bulldog Field
Records: Frost is 1-4, 0-1 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Wortham is 2-3, 0-1 in Dist. 10-2A.
Players To Watch: Frost: OL/DL Wesley Christensen, WR/DB Levi Fuller, OL/DL Jaden Rowe, WR/DB Cole Watson. Wortham: RB/LB Tanner Bean, WR/CB Lance McDaniel, TE/LB Cash Perez, OL/LB Preston Sterling.
Update: Frost opened Dist. 10-2A play losing to Bremond last week 49-7. While down 8-7 midway through the first quarter, the Polar Bears could not contain Bremond QB Seth Kasowski. He scored four rushing touchdowns to pace the Tigers 263-yard rushing attack.
Polar Bears RB Ramon Manrriquez ran for 96 yards on 17 carries. The lone Frost score came on a 61-yard run by Manrriquez. On the run, he took a handoff right and then changed directions to his left. With blocks by linemen Tanner Patrick, Joseph Pierson, and Wesley Christensen, Manrriquez went around the left edge of the Bremond defense for the score.
For the season, Manrriquez had 507 yards rushing and five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. He leads the Bears defense with 66 tackles. Levi Fuller leads the team in receptions with nine, and he has two interceptions. Cole Watson leads receivers in yardage with 90, and he has an interception and two fumble recoveries.
Wortham lost their district-opener to Hubbard last week 22-20. Their two wins are against Itasca and Cayuga.
Tanner Bean leads in the Bulldogs in rushing with 722 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 104 reception yards and a touchdown. His teammate, Lance McDaniel has 7 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Preston Sterling leads the Bulldogs defense with 41 tackles.
