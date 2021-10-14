Wortham at Frost
7:00 p.m. Friday
At Joe Parum Field
Records: Wortham is 4-2, 1-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 2-4, 0-1 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players to Watch: Wortham: RB/QB Tanner Bean, QB/S Ryken Lewis, TE/LB Cash Perez, C/NG Reese Reichert. Frost: RB/LB Cooper Curl, RB/S John Hendricks, WR/CB Levi Fuller, OL/DL Tucker Shaw.
Update: Wortham opened district play with a 52-12 win against Hubbard. The Bulldogs have scored 30 or more points in five of their six games this season. Tanner Bean leads their rushing attack with 995 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ryken Lewis has completed 17 of 43 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. One of those TD tosses was a 25-yard completion to Cash Perez against Hubbard in last week's victory over the Jags.
Frost lost at Bremond 54-12 last week. Against the Tigers, Cooper Curl led the Polar Bears defense with 8 tackles including a tackle-for-loss and two quarterback pressures, DT Francisco Hernandez forced a fumble and recovered it, and Levi Fuller had an interception. Fuller also had 9 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
On a side note, Wortham head coach Chad Coker was the Polar Bears starting quarterback during his junior year in high school and Frost assistant coach Jody Spain is a former starting Bulldogs quarterback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.