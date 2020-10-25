Hubbard at Frost
6:00 p.m., Monday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Hubbard is 4-2, 1-1 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 1-6, 0-4 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Hubbard: OL/DL Cody Green, WR/S Justin Johnson, OL/DL Sebastian Olvera, LB Brian Stroud. Frost: WR/QB/CB Korben Bowling, RB/QB/LB/K Ramon Manrriquez, OL/DL Colton Sutton, LB Gabriel Townsend.
Update: Frost faces Hubbard at home in its final game of the year in a rare Monday night game that is the result of an altered district schedule that cancelled games and requires teams to play every five days instead of every Friday night because of COVID-19 problems within the district.
Head coach Roger Masters, in his first year at Hubbard, hopes to lead the Jaguars through the District 10-2A COVID-19 schedule to a playoff spot. His Jaguars will need to beat Frost to keep their playoff hopes alive.
In district play, Hubbard lost to defending state champ Mart 77-0 and slipped by Wortham 22-20. The Jaguars were down 14-0 at the half before making their comeback “behind the walls of Wortham”. In non-district games, Hubbard beaten Bartlett, Moody, and Meridian, but lost to Highway 31 rival Dawson.
Johnson had 40 receptions, 75 tackles, and two interceptions last year and is a team leader this season. Also, last season Stroud accounted for 75 tackles. Meanwhile, Olvera, a three-year starter, anchors the line with his 6’5, 300-pound frame.
Last Wednesday, Frost lost on the road at Chilton 49-7. Like their game against Wortham, the Polar Bears allowed 22 second quarter points.
Frost, which has been hit hard by injuries, will have 12 players suited up for this Monday night contest. Bowling had 4 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown last week against Chilton. Manrriquez threw Bowling the scoring pass on a 41-yard post pattern.
For the season, Bowling has 7 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and he has thrown for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Manrriquez, a fellow senior, has 650 yards rushing (5.5 per carry) and three touchdowns, 9 catches for 91 yards and touchdown, 296 yards passing for 4 touchdowns, 195 kickoff return yards, averages 36.4 yards per punt, and he has nailed 10 of 11 PATs, successfully dribbled two onside kicks while drilling four touchbacks, and leads the Bears with 84 tackles. Last week, he and Eli Rios each blocked PAT kick attempts.
