Football stock.jpg

Chilton at Frost

At 7:00 pm

At Joe Parum, Jr. Field

 Records: Chilton is 7-1, 2-1 in 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 2-5, 0-3 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.

 Players To Watch: Chilton:  OL/DL Tristan Childes, QB/TE/DE McKeller Cook, QB/S Daylon Ford, RB/LB Luis Fernandez.  Frost:  WR/LB Brady Martin, OL/DL Joseph Pierson, LB Moses Rangel, OL/DL Jaden Rowe.

 Update: Last week Chilton, which has clinched a playoff spot, hammered Wortham 27-6. The Pirates' only loss this season was their district opener against Mart, 56-6.  They blanked Hubbard two weeks ago 49-0. 

 Among their non-district games, they played the Roncalli Jets from Manitowoc, Wisconsin – a city of 34,000 along Lake Michigan about 44 miles southeast of Green Bay. Roncalli is a private Catholic high school. Using a balance of run and pass, they won 35-25. 

 Last year the Pirates finished as a Regional Semi-finalist with a 7-5 record. The season included beating the Frost Polar Bears 49-7 in a district game.

 Last week, Mart beat Frost 78-0. As the Polar Bears regroup, freshman Brady Martin has steadily improved through the season.  He has 7 receptions for 109 yards as a receiver, and 19 tackles including two for loss and two quarterback pressures as a linebacker. 

 Fellow freshman linebacker Moses Rangel executed some punting duties last week and averaged 44 yards per kick with no returns.  He has recorded 37 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an inception this season. 

 Along with lineman Pierson and Rowe, Martin and Rangel will lead the Polar Bears during Frost’s annual Pink-Out game.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you