Chilton at Frost
At 7:00 pm
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Chilton is 7-1, 2-1 in 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 2-5, 0-3 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Chilton: OL/DL Tristan Childes, QB/TE/DE McKeller Cook, QB/S Daylon Ford, RB/LB Luis Fernandez. Frost: WR/LB Brady Martin, OL/DL Joseph Pierson, LB Moses Rangel, OL/DL Jaden Rowe.
Update: Last week Chilton, which has clinched a playoff spot, hammered Wortham 27-6. The Pirates' only loss this season was their district opener against Mart, 56-6. They blanked Hubbard two weeks ago 49-0.
Among their non-district games, they played the Roncalli Jets from Manitowoc, Wisconsin – a city of 34,000 along Lake Michigan about 44 miles southeast of Green Bay. Roncalli is a private Catholic high school. Using a balance of run and pass, they won 35-25.
Last year the Pirates finished as a Regional Semi-finalist with a 7-5 record. The season included beating the Frost Polar Bears 49-7 in a district game.
Last week, Mart beat Frost 78-0. As the Polar Bears regroup, freshman Brady Martin has steadily improved through the season. He has 7 receptions for 109 yards as a receiver, and 19 tackles including two for loss and two quarterback pressures as a linebacker.
Fellow freshman linebacker Moses Rangel executed some punting duties last week and averaged 44 yards per kick with no returns. He has recorded 37 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an inception this season.
Along with lineman Pierson and Rowe, Martin and Rangel will lead the Polar Bears during Frost’s annual Pink-Out game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.