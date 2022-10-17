Dawson at Frost
7 pm, Friday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Dawson is 7-0, 4-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 1-6, 0-3 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, WR Isaac Johnson, WR/LB Jace Johnson, RB Colby Springer. Frost: CB Fabian Abundis, OL/DL Francisco Hernandez, WR/LB Brady Martin, OL Colten Stanford.
Update: The Dawson Bulldogs are tied atop the district standings with Mart and Wortham – their next opponents after facing the Frost Polar Bears.
The Bulldogs rolled past Hico last week 52-22. In the game, sensational freshman quarterback Brant Boatright was nearly perfect with his passes. He completed 14 of 16 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for two two-point conversion PATs, and he ran for a 51-yard touchdown.
Boatright spreads the ball around but typically finds either Isaac or Jace Johnson. Isaac, at 6’3, pulled in eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown against Hico. In five non-district games, he had 343 receiving yards for six touchdowns. Jace also had six touchdowns in non-district play. He had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown against Hico.
Colby Springer leads the Dawson ground attack. Cade Onstott and Micah McCall also share running back duties. Last week, Springer ran for 98 yards on five carries for a touchdown. He also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs finished 3-8 last year losing to Crawford in a Bi-District playoff. They hope to beat Frost to set up showdowns with Mart and Wortham for a district title. Though separated by Navarro Mills Lake, the Bulldogs and Polar Bears have not played each other since 2019.
Frost is looking to bounce back after losing to Wortham 60-8 last week. The Polar Bears are hoping to gain a playoff spot by beating Dawson, Meridian, and Hubbard – the final three games on their schedule.
Cornerbacks Fabian Abundis and Cole Watson will be tested against the Dawson passing game. Abundis, a freshman, has four pass break-ups. Watson, a senior, has recorded an interception, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble this season. Against Wortham, a ball sailed through Watson’s hands as he landed on his back for a pass break-up.
The Polar Bears will look to Francisco Hernandez and Colten Stanford to lead the line protecting quarterback Edwin Alvarado or making holes for running back Mario Porter. Against Wortham, Alvarado averaged 17.6 yards per pass completion.On the opposite side of the ball, Hernandez will continue to lead the Polar Bears line. Last week, he recovered a fumble caused by linebacker/defensive tackle Gabriel Martinez. Martinez finished the game with 10 tackles, a quarterback pressure, and a sack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.