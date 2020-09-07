Frost at Granger
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Lion Stadium
Records: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 0-1. Dist. 13-2A Div. II Granger is 1-1.
Playerss To Watch: Frost: WR/CB Levi Fuller, OL/DT Joseph Pierson, C/DL Landon Rudy, OL/LB Jeffrey Watson. Granger: RB/DB Donnie Cantwell, OL/DE Dwayne Gaida, RB/LB DJ McClelland, WR/DB Johnny Ryder. Update: Last week Frost lost at Meridian 27-0. The Bears opened the game with Cole Watson recovering a fumbled kickoff return. QB Eli Rios completed passes to four different receivers: Fuller, Preston Rasco, Korben Bowling, and RB Ramon Manrriquez. Manrriquez also led the Bears attack with 70 yards on 14 carries.
One of the highlights of the evening for the Bears was an interception by Fuller. Striding parallel to his receiver, the cornerback spotted the ball in flight and positioned himself to make the interception with an over-the-shoulder catch at the goal line for a touchback.
Besides gaining 5 yards per carry rushing, Manrriquez made several jarring hits from his safety position to lead the Bears with 18 tackles.
Coach Randy Fulton also noted, “Our freshman and sophomore players stepped in and played well. They are learning and gaining valuable experience. Cole (Watson) and Wesley (Christensen) are sophomores, but they didn’t play last year. They played hard and will continue to improve.” Watson played cornerback, Christensen played left tackle, sophomore Gabriel Townsend played linebacker, freshman Eli Rogers played defensive back, and freshman Jayden Rowe played on both sides of the interior line.
Granger opened this season with a 32-0 win over Axtell. Last week, they lost at Rio Vista 35-14. After spotting their opponents 20 points, the Lions pulled within 20-14 after two touchdown pass completions from QB Thomas Rhodes to Ryder. The first strike was for 54 yards and the other strike went for 7 yards. Rio Vista’s defense locked Granger down after that. The Lions finished with negative 10 yards rushing on 20 carries and 135 total yards. Meanwhile, Rio Vista rolled up 413 total yards.
Frost has played Granger the past two seasons in non-district play. The Lions won both contests between the teams – in 2018, 41-8, and last year, 56-21.
