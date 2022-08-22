Bartlett at Frost
7:30 pm, Friday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: District 13-2A Div. II Bartlett finished 2-8 last year. District 10-2A Div. II Frost finished 2-8 last year.
Players To Watch: Bartlett: QB/S Bryson Bass, OL/DL Alonso Castaneda, LB Joseph Garza, RB/WR/DB Rodolfo Rodriguez. Frost: OL/DL Wesley Christensen, OL/DL Francisco Hernandez, QB/DB Eli Rogers, WR/DB Cole Watson.
Update: Last year, the Bartlett Bulldogs beat the Frost Polar Bears 28-12 in the season opener for both teams played at Bulldog Stadium. Polar Bears’ coaches felt opportunities were not capitalized upon as the Bulldogs broke a 6-6 tie with an 81-yard touchdown pass enroute to the victory.
Victories are not as common for the Bulldogs as they were prior to the New Millennium. They won Class 1A State titles in 1990, 1992, and 1999. In the 90’s, they rolled to a 106-23-3 record. Since 2004, they are 21-81. During that stretch they suffered a 26-game losing streak between 2017-2020. Meanwhile, their last playoff appearance was in 2013.
The Bulldogs only other victory last year was against Meridian – a team the Polar Bears also defeated. Bartlett returns Castaneda, Garza, and Rodriguez from last year’s team. Joining them this season is Bass (6’2, 185), a senior, who played for Taylor the last two seasons. As a Duck, Bass ran 95 yards on 18 carries last season. Back in 2020, he ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Fredricksburg.
Frost is 2-1 against Bartlett. The Polar Bears won at Bulldog Stadium in 2018, 57-6 and Frost beat Bartlett, at home, 26-6 in 2019. In that game, the Polar Bears capitalized on 6 Bulldogs’ turnovers to control the game.
Frost had one of the smallest (in numbers) and youngest teams in Texas last year and are glad to see more upper classmen in the 2022 team. Wesley Christensen and Francisco Hernandez are seniors with multiple-season experience in the trenches. Coaches have noted that they have been team leaders as seniors including helping other linemen understand the nuances of their line positions.
Eli Rogers and Cole Watson return to the gridiron after not playing last year. Rogers played defensive back as a freshman. Now taller, but still agile, he will take snaps at quarterback and return to the secondary. Watson caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver during his sophomore season. As a defensive back, he made 40 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
Besides Rogers and Watson playing again, Frost coaches counted 34 Polar Bears attending pre-season practices – almost three times as many participants than last season when the Bears finished the season with 12 players. New head coach Philip Gibson is excited about that number, as well as several of the athletes among them.
Mario Porter (6-2, 240) returns from a season-ending foot injury suffered in last year’s game against Hico. In that game, he ran a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. After Coach Cory Stanford joined the Polar Bears coaching staff as defensive coordinator, his sons, Jacen (6-2, 230) and Colten joined the team, too. Jacen will play tight end and on the defensive line. Colten will also dig in on both sides of the trenches. Gabriel Martinez (5-10, 190) returns to the Tundra. He played for Frost in junior high but has played for Italy the last three seasons. He will play running back and linebacker.
A Frost victory in the season opener at home would go a long way for the team's confidence, especially with a new coach and a new team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.