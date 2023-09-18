Hico at Frost
7:30 pm, Friday
At Joe Parum Jr. Field
Records: Hico is 3-1, 0-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Frost is 3-1, 0-0 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Hico: C/NG Reagan Brister, QB/S Carson Keller, RB/LB Jesse Chandler, OL/DL Richie Morales. Frost: QB Edwin Alvarado, OL/DL Jacob Chavez, OL Jacab Hawkins, DE/RB/ST Josiah Rodriguez, OL Colten Stanford.
Update: This is the district opener for both teams and a critical game for Frost's hopes of making the playoffs.
Last week Hico lost to De Leon 24-10. The Tigers opened the season with wins over Bruceville-Eddy, Moody, and Cross Plains averaging 33 points a game.
Hico Coach Todd Swearengin has 21 returning starters from last year’s team that finished 4-7. Among those returnees is Keller (6’1, 170, 4.6) at quarterback. He scored on a 21-yard option run against Cross Plains. Last year in Hico’s 51-20 win against the Polar Bears, he completed four of six passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers converted four fourth-down plays including Keller’s 38-yard bomb to TE Preston Roach.
Last week, Frost walloped Cen-Tex 53-6. The Polar Bears defense limited Cen-Tex to just 5 passing yards with interceptions collected by cornerbacks Fabian Abundis and Jacob Burleson. Besides the suffocating coverage by the secondary, Frost unleashed a stinging rush. The Polar Bears brought down the Outlaws 14 times behind the line of scrimmage. including 3 quarterback sacks. Rodriguez had three tackles for loss, a sack, and two quarterback pressures.
Running back Mario Porter ran 7 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns last week. Frost Coach Phillip Gibson, prior to the season, envisioned using a committee of running backs to keep legs fresh and exploit the Polar Bear’s skills. Against Cen-Tex, Porter shared rushes with six other ball carriers.
