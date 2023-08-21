Frost vs. Bartlett
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Cougar Stadium in Jarrell
Records: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 0-0. Dist. 13-2A Div. II Bartlett is 0-0.
Players To Watch: Frost: QB Edwin Alvarado, RB/LB Cooper Curl, WR/DB Wyatt Dyer, OL/DL Russell Foy, OL/DL Jaden Rowe. Bartlett: WR/DL Jeremy Ballentine, OL/DL David Gallegos, RB/LB Darien Carter, RB/LB Luke Warfield, WR/DL Shamar Wilson.
Update: This game will be the fifth meeting between the Frost Polar Bears and the Bartlett Bulldogs. The schools have clashed in non-district games four times in the past five years. So far the series is even (2-2), but Bartlett has won the last two including a 34-16 victory last season.
The Bulldogs finished 2-7 last year. This year they are rebuilding with a new coach, Ty Oppermann. Prior to taking the job in Bartlett, Oppermann was Defensive Coordinator at Killeen Ellison.
Bartlett will need to find a new starting quarterback, but expect Carter and Warfield (6’0, 200) to handle the running back duties. To open the holes, Gallegos (5’11, 240) will lead the offensive line.
Frost finished 2-8 last season. The Polar Bears are still young with only four seniors – all linemen led by Rowe. Curl shared kickoff return duties last season with RB/DE Mario Porter. While Porter ran for nine touchdowns, he and Curl led the defense. Curl led the team with 47 tackles and two fumble returns for touchdowns. Porter had 38 tackles including five for loss.
The game was originally scheduled at Bartlett. It has been moved 16 miles west to Cougar Stadium at Jarrell High School. Bartlett is renovating its home field.
