Central Texas Sports Association at Frost
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Joe Parum, Jr. Field
Records: Cen-Tex is 0-2. Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 0-3.
Players To Watch: Cen-Tex: Ath. Mason Caldwell, Ath. Tashon Mabry, Ath. Micah Westerfield, OL/DL Joshua Barron. Frost: RB/LB Cooper Curl, RB/LB/K Mario Porter, OL/DL Alexander Suaste, WR/DB Luke Stroder.
Update: The Central Texas Outlaws are a team composed of players from a Christian homeschool association. Coach Josh Westerfield helped organize the team so homeschool athletes in the Waco area could have the option to play 11-man football.
Texas Wind, a homeschool association team serving the Waco area, played 11-man over the past decade. hey often played UIL 2A schools in their non-district schedule. This year Texas Wind has reorganized as a 6-man team.
Frost is 3-0 against Texas Wind winning 67-0 in 2016, 28-10 in 2020, and 30-29 last year. In last year’s contest played at Waco – University, DT Franky Hernandez caused a fourth quarter fumble that Mario Porter scooped up for a 23-yard return inside the Red Zone. The Polar Bears offense converted the turnover into the go-head game winning touchdown. Ensuring victory, Porter intercepted a pass late in the game.
The Outlaws lost their season-opener against DasCHE, a Dallas area Christian homeschool association, 53-0. Last week, Cen-Tex forfeited to Northside Sports Association Lions from Conroe.
Against the Outlaws, the Polar Bears are looking for their first win of the season on Homecoming. Last week, Frost lost 34-6 to Itasca.
While the stats indicate Porter gained 19 carries on four carries in the game, a 90-yard touchdown run was nullified due to a penalty. He also had an interception nullified due to a penalty. To the Polar Bears and Porter chagrin, both penalties were away from the play.
Frost defense has benefitted from the tackling production of their linebacker corps. Porter is third on the team in tackles with 19. Gabriel Martinez and Jacen Stanford each made 12 tackles and two sacks against Itasca. Martinez has 30 tackles on the season while Stanford has 22.
Cooper Curl saw his first action of the season against Itasca. The sophomore returning starter at running back and linebacker had 10 tackles and ran for 58 yards on 12 carries. He also pulled in an Eli Rogers pass for 15 yards. On special teams, he gained 57 yards on three returns.
Senior Cole Watson, in his first game of the season, stopped an Itasca drive with an interception while playing cornerback.
During the Itasca game, Coach Phillip Gibson and the Bears had to make some adjustments due to injuries. Freshman Jacab Hawkins started at left tackle. Linemen Tanner Patrick and Colten Stanford were unable to play after halftime. Alexander Suaste moved in at right guard. Jacen Stanford took off his #34 jersey and borrowed Conner Hammond’s #70 jersey so he could play right tackle.
With most injured Bears expected back, reliable players ready on the sideline, and the return of Curl and Watson into the lineup, Coach Gibson believes the Bears will keep working hard with enthusiasm. Prior to varsity’s 7:30 kickoff, the Frost Junior High will play the Outlaws' middle school team at 5:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.