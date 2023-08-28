Sabine Pass v. Frost
6:30 pm
At Mustang Stadium in Madisonville
Records: Dist. 12-2A Div. II Sabine Pass is 0-1. Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 1-0.
Players To Watch: Sabine Pass: RB/DB Palshon Darby, OL/DE Noah Guselier, OL/DE Alexander Jackson, QB/DB Trenton Ketchum. Frost: RB/DL Mason Crawford, OL/DL Tyler Henkel, WR/LB Brady Martin, RB/DE Mario Porter.
Update: Last week Sabine Pass lost 20-13 to Kountze JV. They accumulated 90 total yards in the game. Guselier and Jackson are returning starters for the Sharks.
Sabine Pass finished 1-7 last year. They play in the same district as Lovelady, Hull-Daisetta, Evadale, Deweyville, and Colmesneil.
The distance between Sabine Pass and Frost is 280 miles. They will meet on the artificial turf of Mustang Stadium. Sabine Pass will travel 177 miles to reach Madisonville while Frost will travel 109 miles.
The Polar Bears ran past Bartlett last week 46-26. Porter gained 243 yards on 17 carries for three touchdowns. He also had seven tackles, forced a fumble, blocked a PAT kick, punted, and kicked two extra-points.
Like Porter, Frost QB Edwin Alvarado followed the blocks of linemen like Henkel. Alvarado gained 148 yards on 16 carries for three touchdowns.
Frost linebackers also had great games last week. Martin returned an INT 60 yards for a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble and collected five tackles. Wyatt Dyer had 10 tackles and fumble recovery in his first start. Meanwhile, returning starter Cooper Curl had 9 tackles, a sack, and 3 quarterback pressures.
Crawford, who played basketball for the Polar Bears last year, suited up and started his first football game against Bartlett. Playing DT, he wrapped up 5 tackles including a sack and 3 quarterback pressures.
