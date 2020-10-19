Frost at Chilton
6:00 pm
At Featherston Field
Records: Frost is 1-5, 0-3 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Chilton is 3-3, 0-1 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Frost: OL/DL Wesley Christensen, RB/LB Ramon Manrriquez, WR/DB Eli Rogers, WR/CB Cole Watson. Chilton: QB McKeller Cook, WR/DB Daylon Cromer, OL/DL Jose Salas-Gonzales, RB/LB Anson Jones.
Update: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Athletic Directors rescheduled the district’s games following the Bremond/Mart cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns. The new district schedule calls for remaining district games to be played every five days. For Frost, last Friday’s match-up against Mart was cancelled. Chilton’s game against Wortham was cancelled, too.
Frost is recovering from several injuries but hope to have another big game from “Tito” Manrriquez. In the Polar Bears 60-35 loss to Wortham, he ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while completing 14 of 22 passes for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. Stuart Smith presented Manrriquez the State Farm Insurance Player of the Week Award during lunch this past week. Smith noted that it was the first time a player on the losing side of a contest had won the award. He also noted it was not just the offensive numbers that led to Manrriquez receiving the honor – it was also his contributions on defense and special teams. “Tito” kicked and recovered a perfectly executed onside kick, ran in a two-point PAT and kicked three PATs, and racked up 15 tackles.
In their last meeting in 2017, Frost beat Chilton 44-17. In that contest, Manrriquez ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, as well kicked a 37-yard field goal. The Bears that night wore “throwback” uniforms from the historic 2012 season.
Chilton’s victories this season are against Rice, Axtell, and Normangee.
Chilton has closed their campus, and their students are engaged in Virtual Learning. According to Superintendent Brandon Hubbard, on the Chilton ISD website, they have deep cleaned their campus and are installing hypochlorous acid machines and classroom foggers. They expect to reopen campus to students soon. Teachers are being allowed on campus following temperature checks and other check-in procedures. Neck gaiters are expected to be worn by all student athletes, coaches, and sponsors. Students not complying could face suspension from extra-curricular athletics.
