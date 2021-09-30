Frost at Hico
7:00 pm
At Tiger Stadium
Records: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 2-2. Dist. 8-2A Div. II Hico is 2-3.
Players To Watch: Frost: OL/ST Wyatt Christensen, WR/CB Levi Fuller, DB Kevin Lord, WR/DB Luke Stroder. Hico: RB/DB Angel Gonzalez, QB/TE//LB Reese Polk, RB/LB Cooper Roach, OL/DL Brendan Taylor.
Update: Frost was idle last week. In their last outing on Sept. 17, the Bears beat Texas Wind 30-29.
Cooper Curl ran for 86 yards in that game, and he has accumulated 126 yards rushing this season. John Hendricks leads the Polar Bears rushing attack with 407 yards this season.
In four games, QB Moses Rangel has completed 53% of his passes for 339 yards for four touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns. His primary targets are Curl and Levi Fuller. Curl leads the Bears in receptions with 8 for 112 yards. Levi Fuller has 7 receptions for 104 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Defensively, Curl leads the team with LB Mario Porter with 33 tackles each. Fuller has 21 tackles with 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
Last week the Winter's Blizzards blasted Hico 48-7. The Tigers opened their season with a 41-6 win against Texas Wind. They have lost to Moody and Hamilton, but two weeks ago beat Junction 24-7.
