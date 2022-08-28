Frost at Honey Grove
7:30 pm Friday
At Warrior Field
Records: Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 0-1. Dist. 9-2A Div. I Honey Grove is 0-1.
Players To Watch: Frost: CB Fabian Abundis, DT Conner Hammonds, RB/LB Gabriel Martinez, CB Case Watson. Honey Grove: QB/LB Levi Beavers, DL Courtney Cooper, RB/WR/DB Ryelem Morris, RB/WR/DB Dre Patt.
Update: The Polar Bears raced out of their new tunnel last week with enthusiasm. After the coin toss, their fans soon cheered with enthusiasm, too. On the opening play from scrimmage, Gabriel Martinez raced around the right end for a 66-yard touchdown.
Including the touchdown run, Martinez finished the evening with 9 carries for 82 yards rushing. Mario Porter added another 83 yards rushing on 10 carries including a 51-yard touchdown.
Though Frost took the early lead, they lost last week to Bartlett 34-16. Nevertheless, coach Phillip Gibson said there were several positive aspects of the game to build upon as he expects the team to keep improving, “We had a good crowd supporting us for our home opener. Overall, our kids competed hard. We looked good at times in all three phases of the game. We are a young football team and have to continue to build and learn each week so we can be ready to go by district. It’s awesome to see all the community support at Frost!”
On special teams, Porter averaged 41.7 yards per punt and freshman Brody Helms collected a fumble recovery.
Defensively, freshmen Case Watson and Fabian Abundis manned a corner. Watson collected four tackles and his classmate Abundis broke-up a pass. Sophomore Conner Hammonds has moved from the linebacker position he played last season to defensive tackle. Busting out of a stance, he collected 5 tackles against Bartlett. Jacen Stanford totaled 6 tackles including one for a loss. Meanwhile, Martinez led the Polar Bears defense with 9 tackles – two for a loss including a sack.
Last week Honey Grove lost at home to Howe, 20-15. Besides being the season home-opener, it was the debut of their new head coach, Shane Fletcher. Fletcher previously led Leonard to 11 playoff appearances over 13 seasons.
The Warriors, like Frost, finished 2-8 last year with a team primarily of freshmen and sophomores. With coach Fletcher, they are instituting a spread offense with run-option-pass plays this season.
In the loss to Howe, Morris took a snap and raced 47-yards around right end for a score. The Warriors completed very few passes. Morris completed a short pass turned up field for a 26-yard gain by Patt playing running back. Beavers nailed a covered receiver with a high bomb pass on a post-route for a 43-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Honey Grove applied pressure to the Howe passing game. Cooper collected a sack. Howe finished with few passing yards but rumbled for 329 rushing yards.
The game will be the first scrum between the two schools in football. It will be the longest gridiron road trip for the Polar Bears since playing at Ranger (153 miles) in 2017. Honey Grove is 144 miles from Frost and within 25 miles of the Red River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.