Daily Sun photo/Keith Speer

Hunter Perry punts against Granger and Moses Rangel follows the play.

Frost at Texas Wind

7:00 pm

At Waco – University High School

Records:

Dist. 10-2A Div. II Frost is 1-2. Texas Wind is 1-2.

Players To Watch:

Frost: WR/ST Ryland Brooks, RB/DB Cooper Curl, QB/LB Moses Rangel, OL/LB Mario Porter. Texas Wind: WR/CB Ryan “R2” Cook, QB/LB Joshua Dugger, RB/LB Gabe Peregrine, OL/DL Jay Thompson.

Update: Frost lost last week to Granger 54-12. LB Mario Porter continues to be a tackling machine. The freshman had 13 against the Lions and blocked a PAT kick. For the season, he has 29 tackles. Meanwhile, LB Gabriel Townsend had 10 tackles and CB Levi Fuller grabbed an interception.

Polar Bears RB John Hendricks has earned several accolades for his 358 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns in a win against Meridian earlier this month. He was named Ford Built Ford Tough 2A Player of the Week, MaxPreps/USA Football Player of the Week, and Stuart Smith State Farm Insurance Navarro County Player of the Week. Hendricks credits his linemen and receivers for great blocks.

Texas Wind is coming off a victory against Dallas HSAA Blue 44-23. They opened with a loss to Hico (41-6) followed by a loss to Malakoff – Cross Roads (46-14). They are a team consisting of home-school students from the Waco area. They play an independent schedule against other home-school association teams and UIL 2A schools.