Frost at Hubbard
7:00 pm
At Jaguar Field
Records: Frost is 2-7, 0-4 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Hubbard is 3-6, 0-4 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Frost: WR/CB Levi Fuller, OL/DT Gustavo Ibarra, RB/S John Hendricks, QB/LB Hunter Perry. Hubbard: QB/DB Kendan Johnson, RB/LB Shelby Noppeney, LB/RB MJ Ryman, OL/DL Daniel Torres.
Update: Last week, Frost lost to Chilton 59-0 and Hubbard lost to Mart 77-0. With LB/OL/RB Mario Porter out for the rest of season due to a foot injury, the Polar Bears had to reshuffle personnel and employ new strategies in last week’s game. Frost coaches hope the Bears are more comfortable with their changes entering this week’s contest.
Frost hopes Perry can find a groove hitting receivers like Fuller. He leads the team with 19 catches, reception yardage with 225, touchdown catches with 5. Hendricks, Cooper Curl, and Brady Martin also have over 100 yards in receiving yardage this season. Hendricks will also be counted on as the primary weapon running out of the backfield.
Hubbard beat Frost last year 26-15. In a light rain, the teams fumbled eight times and threw six interceptions combined. Meanwhile, Johnson ran for 93 yards on 26 carries.
The Jaguars opened the season with wins against Waco’s Reicher Catholic, Itasca, and Moody. However, like the Polar Bears, the Jaguars did not win a game in October. Jordan Grimm finished the last two games of the season as Hubbard's interim football coach..
