Hubbard at Dawson
RECORDS: Hubbard is 3-0. Dawson is 2-2.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Hubbard: OL/DL Cody Green, OL/DL Sebastian Olvera, WR/DB Justin Johnson, OL/LB Brian Stroud. Dawson: RB/MLB T.J. Watkins, RB/DE Payton McCormack, RB/MLB Roberto Ramirez, OL/DL Eddie Guerra.
LAST WEEK: Against eight-ranked and longtime power, Bremond, Dawson got off to a great start, scoring two quick touchdowns by Bodey Martinez to take an early lead, 13-0. Martinez’s first score, a short, 3-yard run, was set up by a 56-yard run by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton on Dawson’s first drive. Martinez added his second score on a 75-yard run on the first play of the next Bulldog possession. But the Dawson offense would stall with turnovers and penalties as Bremond methodically got back into the game with a late first quarter touchdown and a second quarter safety, to cut the Dawson lead, 13-10, at halftime. In the second half, Bremond used two long drives for touchdowns, keeping the Bulldog offense off the field, as Bremond took a tough, hard-fought victory, 24-13. Hubbard remained undefeated at 3-0, rolling past Meridian, 34-9. The Jaguars have played one fewer game due to a cancellation due to weather in Week 2.
UPDATE: Dawson will celebrate homecoming against their Highway 31 neighbors. The rivals have split the last 12 games in the long history of the series, with Dawson taking three of the last four. Before that, Hubbard had won five consecutive games against the Bulldogs, dating back to 2011. Last season, Dawson made the short trip to Hubbard and won a thriller over the Jaguars, 42-36. While traditionally, these two schools have met later in the season during district play, with Dawson’s move to 2A Division I, the teams have to meet in an earlier, non-district match-up for, at least, the next two seasons. For both schools, this will be the last non-district game of the season before opening loop play next week. This will only be the second home game of the season for Dawson. The Bulldogs have been bitten by the injury bug this season, but got a lift from freshman Colby Springer, who had a 41-yard touchdown reception late in the first half last week called by due to a penalty. It would have been the fourth time in four games that Dawson scored a last-minute first half touchdown. Hubbard has gotten off to a fast start this season under new head coach Roger Masters, who came over after a stint as defensive coordinator at Buffalo. The Jaguar defense looks to be another good test for the Dawson offense as Hubbard returns a lot of experience on that side of the ball from last season. So far, Hubbard has only given up three touchdowns in the first three games.
