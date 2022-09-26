Hubbard at Dawson
7 p.m. Friday
At Ed Mitchell Field
Records: Hubbard 0-5, 0-1, Dawson is 4-0, 0-0.
Players to Watch: Hubbard: QB/DB Kendon Johnson, WR/DB Kevin Whitworth, LB MJ Ryman, OL/LB Colton Bailes; Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, WR Hastin Easley, WR Isaac Johnson, WR Jace Johnson, RB Colby Springer, RB Cade Onstott.
Update: The Highway 31 Rivalry game is also Homecoming for Dawson and the district opener for the Bulldogs as the two teams meet in Dawson this season. It has been a tough season for Hubbard, where the Jags have lost players to injuries and have struggled on the field. They're coming off a district opening 69-6 lost to state-ranked Wortham while Dawson, which has been rolling with a revamped offense, is coming off a bye week. The Jags have talent. Johnson and Whitworth are electric players and Ryman is a tenacious linebacker, but injuries to five players this season have slowed the progress of a team that had high hopes. Dawson has changed its offense to a fast-paced air attack and Boatright, a freshman, has put up some mind-boggling numbers, throwing for 1,206 yards and 20 touchdowns in four games. Easley (444 yards) Isaac Johnson (343 yards) and Jace Johnson (285 yards) have each caught six touchdown passes and Springer has rushed for 328 yards on 29 carries (11.3 average) and four touchdowns.
