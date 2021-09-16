Hubbard at Valley Mills
7:30 p.m., Friday
At JC Larkin Athletic Complex
Records: 2A DII Hubbard 3-0; 2A DI Valley Mills 1-2
Players to Watch: Hubbard: QB/DB Kendan Johnson, RB/LB Shelby Noppeney, LB MJ Ryman, WR/DB Kevin Whitworth, OL Daniel Torres; Valley Mills: QB Elandis Taylor, WR Cooper Ewing, DL Will McDonald, OL/DL Ashton Blassingame.
Update: Hubbard's offense isn't just rolling, it's rolling over opponents. The Jags have piled up 940 yards and 88 points over the past two games with a 44-20 win over Itasca and a 44-38 victory over Moody last week. Johnson is coming off a game for the ages, gaining 265 yards on just 11 carries and running for five touchdowns against Moody. He was the Daily Sun's Player of the Week. Johnson has racked up 418 rushing yards and seven TDs over the past two weeks, and also threw two TD passes against Itasca. He's only a sophomore but he started as a freshman and led Hubbard to the playoffs last year.
Noppeneny is also having a monster season, and has gained 284 yards and scored four touchdowns over the last two weeks, including 146 yards on 17 carries and two TD runs last week. Torres leads an offensive line that is off to a great start and Ryman, who had 97 tackles last year, is on pace to go over 100 this season.
Still, no one at Hubbard is taking anything for granted and feels this is a big game. The Jags have just one more non-district game left and that's next week against their biggest rival, Dawson, in the Highway 31 Rivalry Game.
Valley Mills, a much larger school, has lost two in a row after an impressive 41-0 opening night win over Milano. McDonald led the defense that night with eight tackles, including two sacks, and Taylor had a big night throwing the ball, passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns against Milano. Valley Mills' defense has already made 12 tackles for losses in three games. But the defense has struggled since the Milano game, allowing 69 points in a 35-6 loss to Santo and last week's 34-29 loss to Marlin.
