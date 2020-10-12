Mildred at Rice
7:30 p.m., Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Class 3A DII Mildred 3-4, 1-2 in District 7-3A DII. Class 3A DII Rice 3-3, 2-0 in District 7-3A DII
Players to Watch: Rice: RB/LB Jerry Montgomery, RB/LB Tommy Bernal, QB Zach Myers; Mildred WR/DB Gage St. Clair, RB Ian Stewart, QB/DB Daniel Ayers, OL/DL Breylon Vanubils
Update: The Rice Bulldogs host the Mildred Eagles in a Golden Circle rivalry game with major playoff implications. Both the Bulldogs and Eagle expect to make the playoffs. Right now the Eagles are on the outside looking in and a win would help both team's postseason aspirations.
The Eagles are coming off a 46-24 win over the Dallas Gateway Gators which saw quarterback Eagle Daniel Ayers throw for more than 300 yards and 6 touchdowns while their defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.
Rice is coming off a bye week after beating Gateway the previous week 50-13.
The teams have played similar schedules this season with both teams losing to Groesbeck and Italy and both team beating Kerens in pre-district games. Mildred has one district win over winless Gateway, and Rice has a victory over Gateway and a huge upset over defending district champ Palmer, which beat the Eagles handily the next week.
The Bulldogs are led by running back/linebacker Jerry Montgomery and Tommy Bernal who have both been solid all year long. Montgomery had 3 touchdowns in the first half alone in the Gateway game and has been a beast for the Bulldogs all season.
The Eagles have morphed offensively throughout the season moving from a rush first attack to a passing attack. The Eagles have the weapons to throw with anyone while running enough to keep teams honest.
The Eagle defense has been great at times like shutting down Blooming Grove and Kerens, but have worn down and struggled at times when their offense has struggled like against Palmer.
This game should be a good one between teams that appear pretty evenly matched. On paper, it appears the Bulldogs may have the edge with the win over Palmer, which beat Mildred. But discount the Eagles. If the Eagles can get their passing attack going, they have the defense to shut people down.
Mildred is trying to break a five-year losing streak to the Bulldogs, who haven't lost to Mildred since Andy Mills became Rice's head coach six years ago. Rice won last year's game 40-22.
But the scoreboard doesn't tell the entire story because this game has become one of -- if not the best rivalry in the Golden Circle. Both teams -- and communities get fired up for the showdown each, and the 2020 version is no different. Expect the game to sell-out quickly.
