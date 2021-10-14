Rice Bulldogs at Mildred Eagles
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Asby Field, Mildred
Records Class 3A Div II Mildred 3-4, 1-2 in District 7-3A, Class 3A Div II Rice 2-3, 1-1 in District 7-3A
Players to watch: Mildred: OL/DL Haydin Thomas, WR/DB Lance Blount, DL Justin Ovalle; Rice: RB/LB Juan Paredes, RB Richard McCoy, QB Zach Myers, OL Ethan Gray, OL Taylor Hrnjek.
Update: The Mildred Eagles host the rival Rice Bulldogs in a big, district matchup with playoff implications on the line. Both teams are in the running for the fourth and final playoff spot and a win will go a long way for either team to claim that spot. This is potentially the biggest game of the year for both teams.
The teams play every year and have had some great games over the years, but the Bulldogs have won six straight. Rice coach Andy Mills left in the spring, and was replaced by coach Michael Scott. One of the things coach Mills said when speaking to the Daily Sun about things he was thankful for in his tenure was, “It was a great run making the playoffs for the last five years, and beating Mildred six years in the row.”
The Eagles and Bulldogs have much in common including playing a large number of younger players. The Bulldogs had six freshmen starting against Gateway while the Eagles are playing several freshman and sophomores in key positions. The teams have several common opponents this season with both teams beating Gateway and Kerens while losing to Groesbeck, Palmer, and Italy.
Rice is coming off a bye week. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs beat the Gateway Gators 32-12. The Bulldogs rushed for 291 yards with Juan Paredes leading the pack with 91 yards rushing on 13 carries and a touchdown. Luke Chapman pitched in rushing for 68 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Freshman Richard McCoy had a standout game, rushing for 106 yards on 7 carries and a 48-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles played the Gators last week. Mildred has had an up and down season and finally put everything together against Gateway, beating the Gators 46-6.
Mildred's defense forced another two turnovers and is averaging more than two turnovers per game this season. The Eagles spread the ball around with five players rushing for a combined average of 246 yards on 25 carries a game while throwing for an average of 122 yards.
The Eagles have struggled offensively this season and have had problems finding their offensive identity with their defense carrying them in their wins until the Gateway game.
The Eagles have been their best offensively when they have spread the ball around. It has taken them time to put it together, but the Eagles have the talent on both sides of the ball to be dangerous moving forward.
Rice had to endure a tough schedule and started the season at 0-3 just like in 2020 when the Bulldogs flipped the switch and reached the playoffs for the fifth consecutive time. The Bulldogs had never beaten Mildred before Mills and Scott, who was Rice's defensive coordinator, arrived together and turned the program around.
A big part of that turnaround was the Bulldogs' streak of beating Mildred six years in a row that helped lead to a five-year streak of reaching the playoffs.
This game will have huge implications for the playoff as the winner will be in the driver’s seat with a two-game lead with three weeks left in the season. Both teams expect to win and with the playoffs on the line, expect a good, hard-fought game from both teams.
This is one of the top rivalries in the Golden Circle (along with the Dawson-Hubbard Highway 31 Rivalry) and is one of the reasons Mildred chose this Friday night to celebrate Homecoming.
If Corsicana's Tigers were not playing at home this week there would be a lot of high school football fans in the area making their way to Asby Field for this game.
