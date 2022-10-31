Cross Roads at Kerens
7:30 pm Friday
At A.G. Godley Field
2022 Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 2-7, 2-3 in District 7-2A, Class 2A Div I Cross Roads 4-4, 1-4 in District 7-2A
Players to watch: Mildred: QB Lane Lynch, RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, WR/DB Muziq Gunnell, RB/LB Brayden May; Cross Roads QB Riley Brown, WR Bub Latham, RB Preston Otis.
The Kerens Bobcats set out this season thinking they could make the playoffs. With a win Friday night, that dream will become a reality. The Bobcats had a rough start to the season, going 0-4 in non-district play before beating Itasca. The Bobcats then loss three straight games but a win over Italy put the Bobcats back in the driver’s seat. A win this Friday will jump the Bobcats in the standings sending them to the playoffs.
The Bobcats will host their rivals from the east side of the Trinity, Cross Roads. Cross Roads comes into the game with the worst scoring offense and defense in the district, averaging 11 points per game on offense while giving up an average of 41 points per game.
Kerens is coming off a good win against Italy that saw Lane Lynch throw for 117 yards and a touchdown while running for another touchdown. The other Kerens touchdown came off a long pass from Lynch that was fumbled inside the five-yard line. Muziq Gunnell was in the right place at the right time and picked up the fumble and pushed forward for the touchdown.
Kerens will need to play complementary football like scoring after a takeaway or a big stop, coming up with stops on defense when the offense stumbles. This is a winnable game for Kerens, but they will need to eliminate mistakes and not look past Cross Roads.
