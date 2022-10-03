Kerens at Cayuga
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Scarborough Stadium
Records: Cayuga 5-1, 2-0 in District 7-2A DI; Kerens 1-4, 1-1 in District 7-2A DI.
Players to Watch: Cayuga Chase Hearrell (Ath)RB Shiloh Peckham, LB Braxton Killion; Kerens: QB Lane Lynch, RB Nehemiah Massey, WR Muziq Gunnell, LB Brayden May, OL/DL Patrick Crabtree.
Update: Don't let the records fool you -- this could be another Kerens-Cayuga classic. The two rivals always play each other tough, and Kerens has played much, much better than its record. The Bobcats battled Axtell all night last week and drove to the Axtell 10-yard line late n the game before losing 28-21 on the road. They knocked off then-unbeaten Itasca to open district and could easily be 2-0 in the 7-2A DI race right now.
It's a big game for both teams and even though Kerens lost last week, quarterback Lane Lynch had a big night, throwing for 310 yards on a 12-for-20 performance. Lynch has really come on of late, and has thrown for 835 yards in his last three games. He has targets who can break a game open in Muziq Gunnell, who had three receptions for 165 yards, including a 98-yard TD catch against Axtell, and Mykel Lattimore, and a tailback who can be a game changer in Nehemiah Massey, who ran for 193 yards in a game this season.
Cayuga's all-everything threat is Chase Hearrell, who has rushed for 911 yards and eight TDs, caught one pass for a 49-yard touchdown and completed 2-of-4 passes for 55 yards.
