Kerens vs Bremond
7 pm
A.G Godley Field, Kerens
2023 Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 0-1, 0-0 in District 7-2A DI, Bremond 1-0, 0-0in District 13-2A DII.
Players to watch: RB/LB Braden May, K/DB Adrian Soliz, OL/DL Kooper Hill; Bremond: QB Braylen Wortham, OL/DL Maclaine Minor
The Kerens Bobcats had a tough opening to the season in their 28-14 loss last Friday to the Wortham Bulldogs. The Bobcats struggled early in the game, but their offense came alive in the fourth quarter as they scored twice in the quarter and nearly scored another time as time expired. The Bobcats can score in bunches and are a threat any team must take seriously.
Bobcat quarterback Lane Lynch has plenty of weapons in Ryan Priddy, Muziq Gunnell, and Nehemiah Massey. Look for the Bobcats to get the ball to their weapons in space.
This week, they face another stiff test against the Bremond Tigers. Bremond is a perennial 2A powerhouse and is coming off a 59-6 shellacking of Normangee in their season opener last week. Bremond dominated Normangee from start to finish.
Bremond is led by QB Braylen Wortham and RB Tank Scott. The Tigers utilize speed on offense to create opportunities.
Look for the Bobcats to try to start fast against the firepower of the Tigers. This could turn into a high-scoring affair.
