Kerens at Wortham
7 pm Friday
Bulldog Field, Wortham
Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 4-5, 1-3 in District 7-2A DI, Wortham 9-3, 5-1 in District 10-2A DII.
Players to watch: Kerens: QB Lane Lynch, RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, WR/DB Muzic Gunnell; Wortham: QB/DB Jon Ross Black, RB/LB Kymani Jones, RB/DE Yancey Bean.
Update: The Bobcats travel to Wortham to start the season against a very good Bulldog squad that has the potential to be one of the better matchups of the week in the Golden Circle. The Bobcats returned their core group of skill players and have the speed and talent to hang with anyone.
The Bobcats' strength is in their skill players and if the offensive line can hold up and give Lynch time to get the ball out, the Bobcats are going to be hard to beat.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 9-3 year that saw them put out their best team in a generation. They graduated a ton of talent but return a solid core and they expect to compete with the best in their district.
The Bulldogs have questions in finding replacements for last year’s seniors at quarterback, running back, and receivers that the Bobcats may be able to exploit.
Last season, the Bulldogs came out on top, defeating the Bobcats 44-20. The Bobcats have the speed and talent to turn the tables this year, but they are going to have to keep the mistakes to a minimum.
Overall, this game has the potential to be high scoring and one of the best games of the week, but one the Bobcats feel they can win.
