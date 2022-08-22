Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Texas and north central Texas, including the following counties, in central Texas, Hill. In north central Texas, Navarro. * WHEN...Until 430 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Corsicana, Kerens, Blooming Grove, Angus, Barry, Navarro, Rice, Frost, Retreat, Oak Valley, Mildred, Eureka, Malone, Goodlow, Powell, Emhouse, Mertens and Mustang. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&