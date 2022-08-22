Wortham at Kerens
7:30 p.m. Friday
At A.G. Godley Field
Records: Wortham (7-6, Regional semifinalist), Kerens 2-8.
Top Players: Wortham: RB Tanner Bean, QB Ryken Lewis; OL/DL Anthony Foretour, OL/DL Jason Evans. Kerens:, OL Patrick Crabtree, Athlete Muziq Gunnell, Athlete Nehemiah Massy, QB Lane Lynch; RB/LB Brayden May, DB Ryan Priddy.
Update: Lynch takes over at quarterback as May moves to running back to give the Bobcats more options and even more talent in a backfield, where Massey made a big impact as a freshman. Massey is expected to be even more valuable as a sophomore along with Gunnell, a wide receiver/defensive back who ran for almost 700 yards and had about 700 yards in receptions as a freshman. Both Gunnell and Massey, who was a star in the backfield and on defense, where he made 95 tackles at linebacker, were named Golden Circle Newcomers of the Year and both will help write the future of the Kerens' program. May is a playmaker and he will be a force in the backfield and at linebacker this season.
Lynch came into a game late last season and threw a 78-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game in a loss to Blooming Grove, showing the kind of arm and heart he has. The hope at Kerens is that the football team will take some of the momentum from last spring's baseball season when Lynch and Priddy helped lead the Bobcat baseball team in the playoffs.
Crabtree had a monster season up front last year and will lead the Kerens OL and DL this season. He was an All-District and All-Golden Circle first-team lineman and brings strength, heart and leadership to an offensive line that has the promise of having a big year. Priddy is a leader in a secondary that is burning up with speed with Gunnell out front.
Look for Kerens to score more points this season and make a run at the playoffs. The Bobcats, who bring back seven starters on each side of the line, were fifth in the district race last year and are picked by Texas Football magazine to finish fifth again, but as one Kerens fan said during a summer workout; "Our youth is growing up."
The Bobcats look ready to inflict some growing pains on opponents this season. They will have their hands full in the opener. Wortham brings back eight on offense and seven on defense from a team that marched through the playoffs last year, reaching the Region semifinals.
Tanner Bean is the preseason pick as the 10-2A DII Offensive Player of the Year, and QB Lewis is a three-year starter for a Wortham. The Bulldogs are picked to finish second in the District 10-2A DII race that includes state power Mart and three GC teams (Dawson, Frost and Hubbard).
Kerens plays state power Bremond in Week 2 and faces 3A Mildred in the third game of the season. It's a challenging non-district start for a team that could grow up in a hurry -- that's the idea at Kerens.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.