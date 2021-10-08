Dawson at Kerens
7:00 p.m. Friday
At A.G. Godley Field
Records: Dawson is 1-4, Kerens is 1-4.
Players to Watch: Dawson: WR/DL Hastin Easley, TE/LB Jeffery Collier, OL/DL Michael Wren, WR/DB Pearson Mikeska. Kerens: WR/DB Jaylon Harris, QB/LB Lane Lynch, WR/DB AJ Stevens, RB/LB Nehemiah Massey.
Update: After a week off for both teams, the Bulldogs and the Bobcats begin District 8-2A DI play this week. The off week could not have come at a better time for Kerens. The Bobcats, after routing Meridian to begin the season, have struggled with losses the past four games. But Kerens was in the exact situation in 2020 and responded with probably the biggest upset in the Golden Circle. The Bobcats shocked Dawson, 21-13, on the road to open district play and propelled Kerens into a playoff spot. While Dawson comes in with the same record as Kerens, the Bulldogs lone win was over rival Hubbard, 24-12, and snapped a four-game losing streak. In that win over Hubbard, Dawson used a balanced offense to give head coach Jimmy Thompson his 249th career win. For the season, in a stark contrast to previous years, Dawson has rushed for 599 yards and thrown for 657 yards. Senior dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Johnson has thrown for 427 yards and 5 touchdowns and leads the team in rushing with 425 yards and 4 scores.
Defensively, junior linebacker Peyton McCormack averages more than 16 tackles per game, while Cade Onstott (59 tackles) and Hunter Boatright (55 tackles) lead the team in stops. During the current four=game losing streak, against mostly 3A schools, Kerens has been outscored 159-15.
Early season struggles for Kerens is probably not surprising as the Bobcats play with 15 sophomores and freshmen on the varsity roster. Those youngsters have had a hand in six of the seven touchdowns the Bobcats have scored this season, the exception being an 84-yard punt return by senior Jaylon Harris against Mildred. Due to a change by the district, all District 8-2A DI games will begin at 7:00 p.m.
