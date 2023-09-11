Kerens vs Dawson
7:00 pm
A.G. Godley Field, Kerens
2023 Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 2-1, 0-0 in District 7-3A DII, Class 2A Div II Dawson 2-1, 0-0
Players to watch: Kerens: QB Lane Lynch, RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, WR/DB Muzic Gunnell, OL/DL David Limon. Dawson: QB Brant Boatright, RB/SS Colby Springer, WR Hastin Easley
The Kerens Bobcats believe. They believe in themselves and what they can do as a team. The Bobcats are off to a great start to the season. After a slow start in their opener against Wortham, the Bobcats have used their dynamic offense to blow by Bremond and Mildred in back-to-back games, each decided by one point.
Last week against the Eagles, they jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the first half behind the passing of Lane Lynch and the receiving of Mykel Lattimore, Ryan Priddy, and Muzic Gunnell, then held on through an Eagle comeback in the second half with the Bobcat defense coming up big. David Limon and the Bobcat defense had some big stops when it mattered.
This week, they host another solid opponent, the Dawson Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are led by running back Corey Springer who had 193 yards on 21 carries and 3 touchdowns in the loss to Axtell. The Bulldogs lost 22-20 to Axtell, but beat Rio Vista 40-13, both teams Kerens will face later this season in district play. Axtell is expected to compete for the championship in the Bobcats' district and the Bulldogs gave them all they could handle. Brant Boatright and Hastin Easley are both having solid seasons again for the Bulldogs and are dangerous weapons.
The Bulldogs will be another good test for the Bobcats in a game that may turn into another high-scoring affair. The Bobcats will want to utilize their weapons on offense and try to contain the Bulldog rushing attack.
For the Bulldogs, they have faced four larger schools in the non-district portion of the season and are looking good. They will be a tough egg to crack for anyone they face and have set themselves up well for district play, where they expect to compete for a district championship again.
