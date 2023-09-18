Kerens at Itasca
7 p.m., Friday, Sept 22
At Patton Field, Itasca
2023 Records Class 2A Div I Kerens 2-2, 0-0 in District 7-2A DI, Class 2A Div II Itasca 4-0, 0-0 in District 7-2A DI,
Players to watch: Kerens: QB Lane Lynch, RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, WR/DB Ryan Priddy, OL/DL Daniel Lewis. Itasca: QB Buddy Jackson, WR/DB Justin Ludwig, RB/LB David Torres.
Update: The non-district portion of the season is over, and district play begins this week for Kerens. Coach Ted Patton and his Bobcats are ready to go. There are different methodologies for scheduling non-district teams. Kerens played four tough opponents with each expecting to make the playoffs, going 2-2. The Bobcats beat Mildred and Bremond but lost to Wortham and Dawson last week.
Itasca comes into district play undefeated after Marlin forfeited in the season opener, then beat smaller schools Hubbard, Frost, and Bartlett.
Kerens comes into this game expecting to win. The Bobcats beat Itasca last year 48-42 in a barnburner. They will be looking to get their weapons going. The Bobcats are five deep at receiver each of which can break free on any play and have a good running back in Nehemiah Massey. Quarterback Lane Lynch can stretch the field getting the ball out to his receivers.
They have the weapons on offense to win. They must figure out how to play for four quarters. In each of the last two weeks, the Bobcats have been shut down in the second half. It nearly cost them against Mildred while Dawson was able to pull away in the second half, turning a 24-21 halftime lead into a 50-21 win.
The Bobcats have the offense to outscore people, but defensive improvement would help. The Bobcats have given up an average of 33 points per game. The Bobcats have shown the ability to make big stops and force turnovers when needed, but improvement would take pressure off the offense.
Overall, the Bobcats can absolutely win this game. They have the talent to compete with anyone in the district. They have played a tougher schedule and are battle-tested. They have questions, but every team has questions at this point of the season. A win against the Wampus Cats would be a step toward the Bobcats' goal of getting back to the playoffs.
The Bobcats believe in themselves and Coach Patton will have his team ready to go as the real season begins.
