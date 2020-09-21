Chilton at Kerens
7:30 p.m. Friday
At A.G. Godley Stadium
Records: Chilton 2A DII (2-2) at Kerens 2A DI (1-3).
Players to Watch: Chilton: QB McKeller Cook, RB/LB Anson Jones, WR/DB Daylon Cromer, RB/LB Olegairo Vasquez. Kerens: RB Josh Brown, WR/LB Jason Burleson, QB Brayden May, DB Jaylene Cumby.
Last Week: Kerens led until the final minutes when Rice scored on a 21-yard screen pass to knock off the Bobcats 14-12 in a defensive battle. Chilton had its best game of the season in a 58-14 romp over Axtell.
Update: If you like comparing scores of common opponents consider this: Kerens lost to Rice by two points last week and Chilton edged Rice 14-8 in the season opener, scoring on two big pass plays. So based on those scores Friday's non-district game could be another close one for Kerens, which has lost two games in a row by a total of three points. The Bobcats lost to Mildred two weeks ago when the Eagles scored with 15 seconds left and then scored on a two-point conversion run to beat Kerens 8-7.
Kerens is arguably the most improved team in the Golden Circle and with a little luck the Bobcats could be 3-1 instead of 1-3. Ted Patton's defense is fast and aggressive and it swarms to the ball and will no doubt get better as the season continues. Brown scored twice to lead Kerens on offense and May and Burleson hooked up on a big pass play to set up Brown's first TD. Burleson also made 10 tackles last week to lead the defense.
