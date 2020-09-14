Kerens at Rice
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Kerens 2-A DI (1-2), Rice 3A DII (0-3).
Players to Watch: Kerens: RB Josh Brown, QB Brayden May, WR Demarya Baxter. Rice: LB/RB, Jerry Montgomery, LB/RB Brycen Clark, OL/DL Angel Banda,.
Last Week: Kerens lost a heartbreaker to GC rival Mildred 8-7 when Mildred scored and converted a two-point conversion run with 15 seconds left in the game. Rice's Bulldogs ran into a powerhouse team at Italy, where they lost to the unbeaten Gladiators, 35-7.
Update: The Kerens defense has been outstanding all season and will be counted on again in this Golden Circle rivalry game. The Bobcats have allowed just 35 points over three games this season and came up with big play after big play in last week's tough loss to Mildred. Kerens had a tremendous goal-line stand, stopping Mildred at the 1-yard line in the first half, and stopped Mildred at the Kerens 13-yard line in the third quarter. On offense, May was impressive all night, completing 13-of-17 passes, including a 57-yard TD Baxter.
Rice will finally be coming home Friday after starting the season with three road games against a tough schedule. The Bulldogs are coming off a 35-7 loss to Italy, which has outscored opponents 104-14 in three games. Rice scored early last week when Zack Meyers connected with Jakobe Jessie for touchdown. The Bulldogs have been to the playoffs the last four years, and have overcome difficult starts before. They have yet to get their offense going, and will be looking to start to turnaround their season against a Kerens team that is much improved and is playing aggressive defense.
