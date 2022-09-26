Kerens at Axtell
Friday, 7 p.m.
at Ellison Field Stadium
Records: Axtell is 2-2 and 0-1 in district; Kerens is 1-4 and 1-0 in district.
Players to watch: Axtell: QB Kelly Hollingsworth, RB/DB Coldyn Horn, OL/DL Remington Region, LB Jordan Davis: Kerens: RB/LB Nehemiah Massey, QB Lane Lynch, WR Muziq Gunnell, WR Mykel Lattimore, OL/DL Patrick Crabtree.
Update: This could be a classic as the two teams both have plans to make the playoffs and look good enough to do it. They opened district play last week headed in different directions. Axtell, which has had a total renewal under new coach Craig Horn, who wins everywhere he goes, lost to Cayuga 30-7 in its District 7-2A DI opener last week while Kerens, which had some tough luck losses early, came back to beat Itasca 48-42 to start the district season with a huge victory because Itsaca had been unbeaten (4-0) until facing the Bobcats. Axtell is unbeaten at home this season, and Horn, who won the last two 7-2A DI titles at Italy, will have his team ready.
Kerens has had an improving offense all season and seems to be peaking at the right time. The Bobcats have scored 124 points in their last three games with an offense that took care of business last week when Lynch threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns and Massey ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Lynch's favorite targets were Gunnell, who caught four passes for 137 yards and two TDs, and Lattimore, who had five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Crabtree has led both sides of the line for the past two years.
Look for a lot of offense Friday at Axtell, where this could be a fun game watch.
